Coronavirus isn't stopping Marshall County son's daily routine to visit his mother.

One Marshall County man isn't allowing coronavirus to stop his daily visits to his mother.

Ray Amberson's mother Sadie is in an assisted living facility. Because of the virus, the facility had to stop in-person visitations.

Sadie Amberson, who is 94-years old, has been living at the Branchwater Village Assisted Living Facility in Boaz since last April.

And her son Ray has come to visit her every single morning about 9 a.m, before he goes to work.

"It's what children are supposed to do for their parents," said Ray.

Since the policy has changed, Ray has gone up to his mother's window in her room and talked with her through there. Sadie said each visit from Ray is special to her.

"I look forward to it," she said.

Because of other safety precautions there when they sat down for an interview with WAAY 31, they remained 6-feet a part, and Sadie wore a mask. They both know the policies are for the best, and Ray said he wasn't going to let them stop him from seeing his mother.

"Figured out where there's a will there's a way and realized I could see her through the window,: he said.

And Sadie's glad he did.

"I learned to expect it so I enjoy seeing him every day," she said.

Sadie is also still getting visits from her other two sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They all followed Ray's lead, and come to the window to see her.

"It's just fine, I just in my view. that means something I appreciate it," she said.

Ray says as soon as the Coronavirus crisis is over, they'll go right back to their daily visits without the window.

"Normal and good, kind of what we expect around here," he said.

The facility also helped other residents stay in touch with their families by sending them videos through Facebook messengers.

They say they know it's tough not to get any visitors, but they're trying to make up for it in any way they can.