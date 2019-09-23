Son of Dog the Bounty Hunter joins DeKalb sheriff, Collinsville police in catching wanted woman

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Collinsville Police Department and Leland Chapman, son of Dog the Bounty Hunter, combined forces Friday to catch a wanted woman.

Britnay Kernell, 32, was found at the Travelers Inn near I-59 about 2 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. The office said he had warrant in St. Charles, Mo., for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance over 35 grams, and possession of synthetic marijuana.

The office said agents found methamphetamine on Kernell, so now she also faces possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Kernell also had warrants in Jackson County and with the Fyffe Police Department at the time of her arrest.

Kernell was being pursued by Leland Chapman’s Fugitive Recovery Service.

Leland Chapman is the son of famed bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman. Leland Chapman and his team had traced Kernell to the Northeast Alabama area recently, and bounty hunters as well as investigators had been on the hunt in both Jackson and DeKalb counties over the last two weeks.

Leland Chapman said of the capture in a press release: “I’d like to thank all of the people that helped us last night. If it wasn’t for law enforcement we wouldn’t be able to get her in custody. That was the most important thing, is the coordination between all of the law enforcement officials and agencies. She was definitely on a crime spree. This manhunt and her crime spree spanned several states.”

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said: “We’re happy to help bring a wanted fugitive to justice. Especially when this person is busy committing new crimes in our area. DeKalb County is no place to hide for criminals.”

“I’d like to thank our deputies, agents, the Collinsville Police Department, and the Leland Chandler Fugitive Recovery Agency for helping with this apprehension,” he said.

“God bless!” concluded Welden.