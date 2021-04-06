Somerville man killed in Lawrence County crash

A Somerville man was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.

Antonio Cowley, 55, died when the 2002 Honda Shadow he was driving lost control, ran off the road, and hit a culvert when he was trying to move into the right lane, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Cowley sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a Huntsville hospital. He succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced deceased by the hospital staff, troopers said.

The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. Monday two miles east of Hillsboro on Alabama 20 at mile marker 58.

The crash remains under investigation.