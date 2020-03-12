Somerville man killed after crashing vehicle into utility pole

A Somerville man was killed in a wreck Wednesday morning when he crashed into a utility pole.

Alabama State Troopers say the wreck happened at 6:30 a.m. and claimed the life of Jack Grandstaff, 35. They say he was killed when the SUV he was driving left the roadway on Vaughn Bridge Road and hit the pole.

According to troopers, Grandstaff was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The wreck happened six miles west of Hartselle.

Troopers are still investigating.