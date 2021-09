A Morgan County grand jury has indicted a Somerville man in the fatal shooting of a Russellville man last year.

Bobby Daryl Hamblen, 60, is indicted on one count of murder. He is accused of killing 54-year-old David James McCluskey in July 2020.

McCluskey’s body was found in the Tennessee River near Bluff City Landing. An investigation into his death led to Hamblen’s arrest the next day.

Hamblen’s arraignment is set for Nov. 16.