Some sunshine Wednesday ahead of more rain Thursday

With some of the morning sun today, highs top out near 50 Wednesday. You will notice clouds building in this afternoon ahead of Thursday's rain. We aren't expecting torrential rain Thursday, but widespread light rain is certainly in the forecast through the morning.

Much of the North Alabama will likely completly dry out through the afternoon Thursday. Along with drier conditions Thursday afternoon, the latest forecast model data now indicates that the 2nd wave of rain Friday will stay suppressed south closer to central and southern Alabama. This would keep North Alabama completly dry Friday and Saturday before attention turns to a much stronger storm system Sunday and Monday.