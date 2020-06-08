Some strong storms remain possible this evening

Bands of showers and storms continue to make their way across North Alabama thanks to what is left of Tropical Storm Cristobal. Areas from Huntsville points west remain under and Isolated risk for strong to severe storms this evening. Cloud cover has limited instability so far today, but there is still plenty of wind energy to work with for these storms. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and brief spin up tornadoes. The severe weather threat should start to wind down by sunset this evening. However, spotty showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Tuesday. Severe weather is not expected Tuesday but heavy rain will be possible in any storms that do develop.

A cold front will bring one last round of scattered showers and storms to North Alabama Wednesday before we finally begin to dry out late week. Rainfall totals will stay light for most of the area, but parts of northwest Alabama could see over an inch of rainfall through Wednesday given the amount of rain they have seen so far today. Once we dry out Wednesday evening, an extended dry period awaits with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s with slightly less humidity.