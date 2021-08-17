Some strong storms possible Wednesday

For the next several days, our typical pattern of hot, humid conditions with afternoon storms will resume. In fact, scattered storms develop during the afternoon and evening Wednesday, mainly focused to our western counties then spreading eastward with time.

The northwestern half of North Alabama is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, meaning any stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, in addition to frequent lightning and very heavy rain. A high near 90° will feel more like 100° thanks to the humidity. Thursday looks quite similar, but rain coverage should be a bit greater and the storms should start earlier, so temperatures won't be as hot.

Finally, rain chances drop a bit for the weekend and temperatures heat back up to the lower 90s. High pressure building in over the southeast helps to limit storm development while allowing heat to build in once again.