Some strong storms possible Thursday

Thursday and Friday will still feature scattered rain and storms. However, a cold front passing Friday into Saturday will clear the rain and storms out toward the southeast, making way for great weather for the second half of the weekend.

Tonight, we'll keep widespread rain with embedded storms initially. As we get closer to midnight, showers and storms look to shift northeast out of the area to give us a break through Thursday morning. While all model forecast data shows storms redeveloping by the afternoon, one in particular shows a line of storms generating in northeast Mississippi and tracking eastward across North Alabama later Thursday afternoon. We'll monitor this feature in the data for the potential impacts of strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the WAAY 31 coverage area in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather as a result. Gusty wind, frequent lightning, locally heavy rain, and even small hail are possible with the strongest storms.

Ahead of the cold front Friday, we'll keep scattered showers and storms. Those will clear from the northwest to the southeast with the passage of the front, making way for cooler and more comfortable conditions beginning Saturday. An isolated shower or storm is possible in our southeastern counties earlier in the day, but all locations are clear and sunny Sunday. Temperatures return to a more seasonable level with lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 80s. A streak of nice weather lasts through at least the first half of next week.