Some snow flurries overnight, chilly Thursday

Wednesday's system brought a trace to a 1/3" of rain to North Alabama. The rain exited Wednesday afternoon but tonight through Thursday morning enough wrap around moisture could bring some flurries to light snow showers to North Alabama. We do not expect any accumulations and chances will drop off by the morning commute.

It will be chilly with Overnight lows down to the upper 20s and breezy northwest winds. Wind chill values near 20 will be possible Thursday morning. Sunshine finally makes a return Thursday, but it won't be enough to warm us up. In fact, highs will yet again be stuck in the 40s for a fourth straight day.

We will see a nice rebound Friday with seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 50s with more sunshine. Another system is poised to sweep through the area this weekend, bringing more scattered showers as early as Saturday afternoon. An isolated shower or two may still be possible Sunday morning. This weekend will not be a washout, but keep the umbrella nearby.