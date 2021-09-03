Some storms for Labor Day Weekend

Lows dip into the lower 60s tonight and highs Saturday return to the upper 80s. While it will stay dry through Saturday night, a weak cold front approaching from the northwest will bring back scattered showers and storms Sunday into Labor Day. Data sources aren't indicating a washout, so that's some good news. However, your outdoor plans may get put on hold from time to time. It looks like the best rain chances might actually be overnight Sunday into Monday as the front passes.

That cold front doesn't bring a big cool down, but it'll be just enough to keep temperatures in the 80s during the afternoons with lows in the 60s. Aside from isolated to scattered showers and storms next week, it stays pretty quiet in North Alabama. The tropics look slightly more interesting, though. An area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean is only given a 30% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days, but model forecasts show it moving northward across the Gulf next week. At the least, it looks like it will bring more rain that the northern Gulf absolutely does not need right now. We'll be watching accordingly.