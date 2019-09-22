Some see showers and storms Monday

The first week of Fall will still feel like summer. Our only rain chance in the next seven days will be Monday as a cold front brings scattered showers and storms to the region during the afternoon hours. Some heavy rainfall and frequent lightning is possible with any stronger storms. Severe weather is not expected tomorrow afternoon. While any rain we receive tomorrow will be incredibly beneficial, not everyone will get lucky enough to see rain nor will the rain we receive tomorrow be enough to ease drought and wildfire concerns across north Alabama. Monday afternoon is our only rain chance for the next seven days, meaning our drought and wildfire concerns will persist and likely worsen before it gets better. Please be sure to use extreme caution with campfires and bonfires and do not burn brush or other excess debris until further notice.

The heat will also stick around even though the official start of Fall is Monday. Temperatures drop for one day into the upper 80s on Tuesday behind the cold front before we surge back into the mid 90s for the rest of the work week. We are now at 87 90° days for 2019. We will easily reach 90 days this week and will make a serious run at 100 days as we near the start of October. There is no relief in sight from this sight as long term data continues to indicate a near certainty for above average temperatures into the first week of October.