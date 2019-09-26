Some Marshall County roadwork put on hold after fire concerns during drought

The drought is impacting roadwork in North Alabama. It comes after a Marshall County commissioner followed a road crew and put out fires created by their equipment.

The roadwork on hold is called road grading. After bush-hogging, piles of dried leaves, grass and dirt will pile up on the side of the road.

County crews will then slice it down with a road grader. The problem is that the metal would hit rock and spark fires, and that's where the District Four county commissioner came in earlier this week.

"I was just following along and all the sudden, there was a flame," said Joey Baker.

Baker is a hands-on county commissioner. On a normal weekday, you'll find him helping road crews fix potholes, bush-hog, clean out ditches and, normally, road grade.

Earlier this week, he was doing just that, driving his truck behind a crew to make sure they're safe from cars going by, when he noticed small fires popping up as they did their job.

"I had to jump out of the truck and put it out," said Baker.

Baker spent some time with the Asbury Volunteer Fire Department. He knew exactly what to do.

"I stomped it with my feet," said Baker.

He says because of the dry, hot weather, those tiny grass fires could develop into larger brush fires, if someone's not paying attention to them.

"All it takes is one little spark. As dry as it is, it'll catch on fire," said Baker.

Luckily for the crew, Baker says there's plenty of other roadwork in Marshall County to do while they wait for some rain.

The Alabama Forestry Commission's fire alert will remain in effect until we get a good rain. It means they'll only issue burn permits on a case-by-case basis.

If you're caught burning without permission, you could face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $3,000.