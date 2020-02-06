Some roads flooded in North Alabama

There are reports on Thursday of flooded roads throughout North Alabama.

Drivers should use caution and watch for water on the roadways.

These roads are reportedly impacted:

Huntsville police say due to flooding, Little Cove Road is closed between Old Cove Place and McMullen Road

Line Rd and Levert Ave are closed due to flooding

Highway 117 in DeKalb County down to one lane after mudslide

The road is flooded on Highway 53 and Jones Avenue in Ardmore

Flooding is reported on Homer Nance Road in Madison County

Mentone police say Wade Gap Road at County Road 604 is washed out

Barricades have been placed near 1254 Mt. Vernon Road and Old Guntersville Gadsden Road at Skyhaven Drive due to flooding

Flooding is reported on Whiteoak, Needmore and Horton Roads in Marshall County

Flooding is reported on Upper Elkton Road in Elkmont

There is flooding on Line Road in Limestone County

‪Decatur police say water is over the road on Finley Drive NW at the creek by 4th Avenue NW and by the railroad underpass at Railroad Street NW. ‬The department says Finley will be closed at 4th and Railroad until the water recedes.

