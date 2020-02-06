Clear
Some roads flooded in North Alabama

Be advised.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 7:49 AM
Updated: Feb 6, 2020 8:38 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

There are reports on Thursday of flooded roads throughout North Alabama.

Drivers should use caution and watch for water on the roadways.

These roads are reportedly impacted:

  • Huntsville police say due to flooding, Little Cove Road is closed between Old Cove Place and McMullen Road
  • Line Rd and Levert Ave are closed due to flooding
  • Highway 117 in DeKalb County down to one lane after mudslide
  • The road is flooded on Highway 53 and Jones Avenue in Ardmore
  • Flooding is reported on Homer Nance Road in Madison County
  • Mentone police say Wade Gap Road at County Road 604 is washed out
  • Barricades have been placed near 1254 Mt. Vernon Road and Old Guntersville Gadsden Road at Skyhaven Drive due to flooding
  • Flooding is reported on Whiteoak, Needmore and Horton Roads in Marshall County
  • Flooding is reported on Upper Elkton Road in Elkmont
  • There is flooding on Line Road in Limestone County
  • ‪Decatur police say water is over the road on Finley Drive NW at the creek by 4th Avenue NW and by the railroad underpass at Railroad Street NW. ‬The department says Finley will be closed at 4th and Railroad until the water recedes.

You can find current weather alerts here. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

