Another humid day before a bit of relief

It’s in the form of a cold front that will be passing later in the day Friday. Until then, we’ll need to muddle through more hot and humid conditions.

That cold front is currently stalled out to our northwest, keeping storms in view but also just far enough away for only our northwestern counties to see an isolated shower or storm. This will be the case again Thursday. Lows have a hard time cooling to the lower 70s and everyone begins the day already feeling pretty sticky. Highs heat quickly to the lower 90s and the moisture in the air makes it feel like lower triple digits. As previously mentioned, an isolated storm is possible closer to Tennessee and Alabama, but most of the area stays dry.

The cold front passes from the northwest to the southeast through the second half of the day Friday. Noticeably cooler, more comfortable air follows suit and makes for a near-perfect Saturday. Lows hit the mid 60s and highs reach the mid 80s with low humidity.

The rest of Labor Day Weekend looks good, too. However, temperatures creep up a bit for Labor Day Monday and a stray storm isn’t impossible. What’s a little more attention-grabbing is the potential for another cold front to roll through Wednesday into Thursday. Some data sources indicate a big cool down across much of the southeast. For us, that would mean highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Still, not every data source is on board with that forecast so there’s still a little bit of uncertainty in how cool we’ll be by the end of the 7 day period.