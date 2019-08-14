Clear
Some relief from the heat Wednesday

Temperatures and humidity will be lower Wednesday compared to the last few days. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions this afternoon.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Tuesday afternoon brought historical heat index values to the Tennessee Valley.  The Huntsville International Airport recorded a heat index value of 112°.  Since 1973 for any day of the year the highest value observed prior to yesterday was 109° on July 27, 1993.

The cold front responsible for the severe thunderstorms Tuesday night has dropped well south the Valley Wednesday.  This is bringing in mostly sunny skies, slightly cooler highs but more importantly drier air which will drop humidity the next few days.  It will still be hot this afternoon but not as dangerous as the last few days.

Most of the Valley will remain dry through this weekend but it will heat back up Friday. Expect widespread 90s by Saturday but possibly as early as Friday.

