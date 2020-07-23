Some parents unhappy with handling of reopening plans

With every school district in Madison County beginning the school year fully virtual, parents across north alabama are wondering if other districts will follow suit.

As of Thursday, the answer was no. Other schools are currently giving parents the option to choose a virtual option. Still, some are unhappy with the plans.

Abbie Brown said she was so unsatisfied with the plans Limestone County Schools laid out she pulled her son out and enrolled him in a charter school. Her main concern was the 45 minutes of virtual learning her son would receive each day and having to make a decision before the district gave detailed descriptions of what each program looks like and how they work.

“You’re asking us to make a decision and then saying ‘We will get that information to you later, you will get that information from your school.’ And all of these people, including myself, are like ‘You’re forcing us to make a decision,’” Brown explained.

Limestone County Schools said Thursday that it doesn’t plan to move to go fully virtual. The district is holding a meeting on July 28 to further discuss its reopening plan.

Calls to Athens and Decatur City Schools about changes to reopening plans were not returned on Thursday.