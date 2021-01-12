Some midweek sunshine and milder temperatures

Sunshine and a shifting wind from the west southwest will help push highs closer to 50 by Wednesday afternoon. Similar weather Thursday will make for even milder conditions with highs in the mid 50s.

A strong cold front swings through Friday. It's not a big weather maker, but it does knock highs down several degrees. A couple of showers are possible Friday but that's about it.

The weekend will feature a good mix of clouds and sun with temperatures a few degrees below average both Saturday and Sunday. Lows dip into the upper 20s with highs in the 40s.