Some grocery store workers excited for chance to get coronavirus vaccine

We spoke with a grocery store manager in Scottsboro who says some of the workers at his store are looking forward for the chance.

This comes after the Alabama Department of Public Health announced grocery store workers would be added to those eligible on Feb. 8.

Scot Blackwell, the store manager at the Foodland in Scottsboro, says that employees were talking about it Friday afternoon. He explained that some are hesitant to get the shot, but he's glad it'll be there for them if they want it.

"I think it's great! It's going to help us be able to serve our customers," said Blackwell.

Keep in mind, in Scottsboro at Highlands Medical Center, right now, they aren't giving out any first dose vaccinations because they don't expect to get more vaccines soon. For information on how to get vaccinated at the Jackson County Health Department, click HERE.