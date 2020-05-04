After storms rolled through North Alabama Sunday afternoon, some people in Madison County are still without power.
Huntsville Utilities says as of 5:30 a.m. Monday, about 750 customers remain without power. This is down from about 10,000 people left without service on Sunday.
The department says the storm took down utility poles and electric lines, which crews are working to repair.
You can see the Huntsville Utilities outage map here.
Related Content
- Some customers still without power in Madison County after Sunday’s severe weather
- More than 1,300 customers affected by Madison County power outage
- More than 1,300 customers impacted by Madison County power outage
- Sunday evening severe weather update
- Several DeKalb County roads closed after Sunday’s severe weather
- More than 200 customers still without power in Athens following Monday’s severe weather
- Sunday severe threat
- Power outage impacted more than 1,300 customers in northwest Madison County
- Photos: Severe weather causes hail, heavy rain in Madison County
- Madison County prepping ahead of severe weather threat
Scroll for more content...