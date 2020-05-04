Some customers still without power in Madison County after Sunday’s severe weather

After storms rolled through North Alabama Sunday afternoon, some people in Madison County are still without power.

Huntsville Utilities says as of 5:30 a.m. Monday, about 750 customers remain without power. This is down from about 10,000 people left without service on Sunday.

The department says the storm took down utility poles and electric lines, which crews are working to repair.

You can see the Huntsville Utilities outage map here.