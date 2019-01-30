Some customers still upset after back-up at Redline Steel

It’s been about a month since a back-up happened at Redline Steel, a wall art decor company, causing some people to say the business failed to keep its promises and ruined Christmas. The owner says he and his team are working relentlessly to make it up to their customers.

One customer, Dawn Bockert, is still upset over the roundabout she says she went through with Redline Steel. She placed her order in October. When it hadn't arrived two months later, she called a manager at the company and threatened to file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau. She says her order was shipped after this.

"You’ve got people like me. I’m a three-time cancer survivor. The last one I just had was in May of last year. I don’t have all this money to be giving to a company to not get the product that I bought,” Bockert said.

Bockert says she's still seeing on social media where others were in the same boat after the company had a manufacturing problem and didn’t get some products shipped in time for Christmas. She wants to be their voice.

“I came across a woman who’s a single mom. She didn’t have a lot of money to spend at Christmas. She ordered gifts in plenty of time to receive them, didn’t and said she didn’t have any additional money to go out and purchase another gift. Yet, you’ve got an owner who continues to go out on social media and flaunts his Lamborghinis for date night,” Bockert said.

Colin Wayne is the founder and CEO of Redline Steel. He said he and his crew are working around the clock to get delayed orders out as fast as possible. He blames the delay on a vital machine going down, but he says the company spent about $100,000 on back-up equipment to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

Some customers say that isn’t enough.

“They’re continuing to take orders still, yet not fulfilling the previous orders. That’s another thing that annoys me," Bockert said. "Something has to be done.”

Redline Steel's goal is to have all delayed orders shipped out by Friday, February 8. WAAY 31 will be checking in with customers after that deadline.