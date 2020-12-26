Some Walmarts not accepting credit card payments in north Alabama

Some Walmarts in north Alabama are not accepting credit card payments currently after the explosion in Nashville impacted an AT&T building.

Some Walmarts in north Alabama use AT&T for their internet and with the internet down, Walmart cannot accept credit cards.

"When I came in I saw the lady holding the sign up 'cash only.' You know it struck me that I felt kind of lucky that I was carrying cash on me today because usually I'm not," said James Bendall, Walmart shopper.

Bendall said shopping at the Walmart in Hazel Green was easy on Saturday.

But the drive to the Walmart was not as easy.

Because Bendall uses AT&T for his cellphone.

"Coming down here on the interstate there was an accident so, normally I can pull up on my phone and see you know all the information that I can or call somebody or whatnot, find out what's going on. Today it was like 'whelp, we're just gonna sit here in traffic,'" said Bendall.

Many Walmart customers were not aware that some stores are cash only until they already arrived.

"I didn't know it would affect Walmart until I got here and they saw this cash sign and I was like is that cash only for shopping in Walmart and the young ladies were so nice and they said 'yes,'" said Cheryl Freeman, Walmart shopper.

Freeman says there are some positives to cash only though.

"It's not as crowded. Probably of lot of people used cards more than they use cash," said Freeman.

Bendall said he has some concerns about having to pay cash for certain items.

"When I saw that sign today I was wondering if i'm gonna have to pay cash for gas. So, a lot of people travel without cash and they get out and get stuck," said Bendall.

In a statement from Walmart, it says the company is actively working with local personnel to get their stores back online and they apologize for any inconvenience.