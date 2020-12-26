Clear

Some Walmarts not accepting credit card payments in north Alabama

Some Walmarts are not accepting credit card payments after the explosion in Nashville impacted an AT&T building.

Posted: Dec 26, 2020 2:32 PM
Updated: Dec 26, 2020 2:43 PM
Posted By: Bridget Divers

Some Walmarts in north Alabama are not accepting credit card payments currently after the explosion in Nashville impacted an AT&T building.

Some Walmarts in north Alabama use AT&T for their internet and with the internet down, Walmart cannot accept credit cards.

"When I came in I saw the lady holding the sign up 'cash only.' You know it struck me that I felt kind of lucky that I was carrying cash on me today because usually I'm not," said James Bendall, Walmart shopper.

Bendall said shopping at the Walmart in Hazel Green was easy on Saturday.

But the drive to the Walmart was not as easy.

Because Bendall uses AT&T for his cellphone.

"Coming down here on the interstate there was an accident so, normally I can pull up on my phone and see you know all the information that I can or call somebody or whatnot, find out what's going on. Today it was like 'whelp, we're just gonna sit here in traffic,'" said Bendall.

Many Walmart customers were not aware that some stores are cash only until they already arrived.

"I didn't know it would affect Walmart until I got here and they saw this cash sign and I was like is that cash only for shopping in Walmart and the young ladies were so nice and they said 'yes,'" said Cheryl Freeman, Walmart shopper.

Freeman says there are some positives to cash only though.

"It's not as crowded. Probably of lot of people used cards more than they use cash," said Freeman.

Bendall said he has some concerns about having to pay cash for certain items.

"When I saw that sign today I was wondering if i'm gonna have to pay cash for gas. So, a lot of people travel without cash and they get out and get stuck," said Bendall.

In a statement from Walmart, it says the company is actively working with local personnel to get their stores back online and they apologize for any inconvenience.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 45°
Fort Payne
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 342426

Reported Deaths: 4680
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson49125658
Mobile24578482
Madison20915179
Tuscaloosa17635216
Montgomery15419271
Shelby14840103
Baldwin12666151
Morgan1008687
Lee977974
Etowah957391
Calhoun9167149
Marshall882084
Houston685263
Cullman670770
DeKalb669658
Limestone645955
St. Clair617271
Lauderdale604868
Elmore593481
Walker4994133
Talladega490774
Jackson487234
Blount444158
Colbert439559
Autauga399046
Coffee338638
Dale315663
Franklin312936
Chilton280154
Covington279338
Dallas269039
Russell26626
Escambia251734
Tallapoosa228398
Clarke227325
Chambers220061
Marion198643
Lawrence192142
Pike189123
Winston187127
Marengo173026
Bibb172542
Pickens165026
Geneva158118
Butler144845
Barbour139632
Hale137833
Fayette137419
Cherokee136823
Randolph120430
Henry11558
Washington114524
Monroe110111
Clay109834
Lamar100715
Cleburne99116
Macon95630
Lowndes91832
Crenshaw89736
Wilcox84919
Conecuh82617
Perry8239
Sumter81524
Bullock77720
Greene62320
Choctaw48522
Coosa4777
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 546497

Reported Deaths: 6431
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby62981837
Davidson57833537
Knox30116264
Rutherford26681228
Hamilton26048252
Williamson16459118
Sumner14760195
Out of TN1412264
Unassigned1376071
Wilson11595118
Montgomery10660116
Sullivan10151167
Washington9562153
Blount905993
Maury8675100
Bradley847164
Sevier821863
Putnam8171114
Madison7521150
Robertson606871
Hamblen539777
Anderson521855
Greene512988
Tipton508551
Gibson469987
Coffee461264
Dickson438557
Bedford429257
Carter416079
Lawrence414955
Warren410233
McMinn409561
Dyer404767
Cumberland402448
Roane395148
Loudon384930
Jefferson356256
Monroe354452
Obion347667
Hawkins333752
Franklin326546
Fayette309445
Lincoln302831
Rhea292045
Weakley290741
Henderson274941
Hardeman274241
Marshall264828
Cheatham264222
Cocke259639
White258137
Carroll253947
Lauderdale252328
Campbell250334
Hardin245634
Macon245541
Giles242360
Wayne232816
Henry220934
Trousdale211312
Haywood209335
Overton202641
Smith196323
DeKalb193730
McNairy190037
Scott184920
Hickman177426
Fentress176627
Johnson172928
Marion172725
Grainger164823
Crockett154430
Claiborne151618
Bledsoe14939
Chester139828
Morgan139611
Lake136712
Unicoi134638
Cannon128310
Decatur128017
Union115012
Benton112328
Grundy112215
Humphreys110612
Lewis109719
Polk107615
Sequatchie106310
Jackson91218
Meigs88914
Stewart81619
Clay80823
Perry80823
Houston76521
Moore6376
Pickett52617
Van Buren5196
Hancock3004

Most Popular Stories

Community Events