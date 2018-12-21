Some Sheffield business owners claim the smoking ban is hurting the city's image and their income

Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford voted against the smoking ban and for people in Sheffield they said it should be up to businesses owners on whether or not they want to be smoking or non-smoking.

"They should give the business owners the option to let them smoke or not smoke," said Stacy Carroll.

Scott Whittle the owner of a sports bar in Sheffield told WAAY31 he believes the ban is hurting foot traffic in Sheffield and said his business is down by about 20% compared to this time last year.

"It could be hurting financially but image wise I definitely think it's hurting. It's over reaching," said Sheffield Mayor, Ian Sanford.

Sanford said he wants to see the ban repealed or at least amended to give businesses the option of being a smoking or non smoking establishment instead of a complete ban.

"I'm very uncomfortable dictating what a private business can and cannot do. I think as a business owner and their money, they determine it. It should just be a choice. It's all about choice to me," said Sanford.

Sanford plans on meeting with all business owners throughout the city and he's also invited other city council members to get their take on the ban.

The meeting will be held January 14th.