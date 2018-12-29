Some Rain To Ring In 2019

We still have a few flood warnings still impacting the Valley.

- Tennessee River at Florence: Until Saturday (1/5) morning

- Tennessee River at Whiteburg: Until Friday (1/4) morning

- Paint Rock River near Woodville: Until Sunday evening

- Big Nance Creek at Courtland: Until Sunday evening

Rain will hold off in the Valley Until Sunday afternoon but this will only come in the form of light showers. We could see a round of slightly heavier rain Sunday night. Then on Monday, we will see more rain move into the Valley and this is where it could imact the rivers again. Don't be surprised if the flood warnings change or new ones are issued.

For New Year's we will see a decent chance of showers, so if you go out anywhere be sure to take an umbrella. The only bonus is that it will be warm with temperatures in the upper 50s at 12 a.m..

Later in the week the forecast is a toss up. For some of the most recent weather data is showing nothing for Thursday and Friday. While other weather data is showing a rain/snow chance during that time. Be on guard with that part of the forecast changing a bit over the next 48 hours.