Some North Alabama school systems move to remote learning Tuesday due to Ida’s severe weather threat

These school systems have announced plans to shift to remote learning on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather from the remnants of former Hurricane Ida in North Alabama. (Some schools are closing. See those schools HERE) We'll update this list as we learn more.

* Colbert County School System

* Cullman County School System

* Muscle Shoals City School System

* Tuscumbia City School System

