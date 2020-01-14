Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Some North Alabama roadways closed due to flooding

Be advised

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 8:47 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Some North Alabama roadways are closed Tuesday due to flooding.

- Levert Avenue and Line Road in Athens are closed due to water in the roadway. Drivers are urged to use caution due to heavy rains.

- Cowford Road in Limestone County District 3 is closed Tuesday between Nuclear Plant Road and Browns Ferry Road due to flooding.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events