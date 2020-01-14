Some North Alabama roadways are closed Tuesday due to flooding.
- Levert Avenue and Line Road in Athens are closed due to water in the roadway. Drivers are urged to use caution due to heavy rains.
- Cowford Road in Limestone County District 3 is closed Tuesday between Nuclear Plant Road and Browns Ferry Road due to flooding.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
Related Content
- Some North Alabama roadways closed due to flooding
- Flooding conditions reported on North Alabama roadways
- North Alabama schools closing early Wednesday due to rain, flooding
- Updates: Flooding closes more North Alabama roads
- UPDATES: Flooding closes more North Alabama roads
- Traffic alert: Memorial Parkway, Cook Avenue area roadways closed due to flooding
- North Alabama, Tennessee schools opening late, closing Thursday due to flooding
- Some North Alabama schools delayed, closed on Tuesday due to flooding and road conditions
- Limestone County roads closed due to flooding
- Roads flooding in North Alabama
Scroll for more content...