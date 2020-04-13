Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Some North Alabama roads closed due to flooding

Be advised.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 7:46 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 10:57 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Some North Alabama roads are closed due to flooding after Sunday’s storms.

If you see flooding on roadways, do not proceed. Turn around and find an alternate route. 

Madison County

  • Huntsville police say Little Cove Road near McMullen Lane is flooded and is temporarily closed.

Marshall County

  • Mt. Vernon Road between Willow Road and George Washington Drive is flooded.
  • The bridge on Double Bridges Road off Highway 168 is flooded.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events