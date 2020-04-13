Some North Alabama roads closed due to flooding

Some North Alabama roads are closed due to flooding after Sunday’s storms.

If you see flooding on roadways, do not proceed. Turn around and find an alternate route.

Madison County

Huntsville police say Little Cove Road near McMullen Lane is flooded and is temporarily closed.

Marshall County

Mt. Vernon Road between Willow Road and George Washington Drive is flooded.

The bridge on Double Bridges Road off Highway 168 is flooded.

