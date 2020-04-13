Some North Alabama roads are closed due to flooding after Sunday’s storms.
If you see flooding on roadways, do not proceed. Turn around and find an alternate route.
Madison County
- Huntsville police say Little Cove Road near McMullen Lane is flooded and is temporarily closed.
Marshall County
- Mt. Vernon Road between Willow Road and George Washington Drive is flooded.
- The bridge on Double Bridges Road off Highway 168 is flooded.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
Related Content
- North Alabama roads closed due to flooding
- Some North Alabama roads closed due to flooding
- UPDATES: Flooding closes more North Alabama roads
- Updates: Flooding closes more North Alabama roads
- Roads flooding in North Alabama
- Limestone County roads closed due to flooding
- Some North Alabama roadways closed due to flooding
- North Alabama schools closing early Wednesday due to rain, flooding
- Some North Alabama schools delayed, closed on Tuesday due to flooding and road conditions
- UPDATE: Flooding closes, blocks many roads in North Alabama
Scroll for more content...