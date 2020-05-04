Some North Alabama county buildings opening Monday

If you go inside the Madison County courthouse Monday morning, you'll need to wear a face covering. That rule applies to both employees and the general public. The first thing you'll do, even before going through security, is sanitize your hands. Next, maintain social distancing of 6 feet at all times if possible.

Everyone inside the Madison County sheriff's office will need to wear a face covering and keep a 6 foot distance starting at 8 o'clock this morning when they open for the first time in weeks. The lobbies of the criminal investigations division, records division, and pistol permit office will have a two person limit. To apply for a pistol permit, you will need to go online or apply at a kiosk in the lobby if you don't have internet access. Everyone is asked to call ahead because many questions and issues can be resolved over the phone.

Over at the Morgan county courthouse, the license examiners office will be limiting the amount of people in their lobby and everyone inside the office must wear a mask. Satellite offices are also opening in Madison county but in Morgan county, the satellite offices in Hartselle and Lacey's Springs will stay closed for now.

All in person court proceedings in the state including jury trials are postponed until May 15. Hearings are being conducted via teleconferencing or videoconferencing.