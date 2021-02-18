Some North Alabama coronavirus vaccine clinics delayed, closed Thursday due to road conditions

Here are updates on coronavirus vaccine clinics in North Alabama impacted by winter weather. Check back for updates:

ATHENS/LIMESTONE

Due to inclement weather, the Athens Limestone Hospital COVID Vaccine Clinic, will be closed Thursday, February 18th. Everyone with an appointment will be called and re-scheduled as soon as possible. We request that you avoid calling the hospital so that our scheduling team can dedicate their time to get all appointments rescheduled. People who are scheduled to receive 2nd doses will receive priority scheduling to ensure they are within their vaccination window.

COLBERT COUNTY

The Colbert County Health Department is closed Thursday.

DECATUR/MORGAN

Decatur Morgan Hospital is planning to open the vaccine clinic Thursday assuming road conditions continue to improve as the temperature continues to rise. We will accommodate those with early appointments later in the day - no need to call - just come if you have a confirmed scheduled appointment Thursday.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

The Franklin County Health Department is closed Thursday.

HUNTSVILLE

* Community Vaccination Clinic at John Hunt Park (Jaycee’s Building) will open at Noon Thursday. All appointments scheduled before that time (8 - 11:59 a.m.) should come Saturday, Feb. 20 at the same time as the original appointment.

* Crestwood Vaccine Clinic is open Thursday morning as planned. If weather prohibits anyone with an appointment from coming in to get the vaccine, we will contact to reschedule.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

The Lauderdale County Health Department is closed Thursday.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

* Lawrence County Health Department will delay opening Thursday until noon for second COVID vaccine patients. We will continue to honor all missed appointments Thursday afternoon, Friday and next week. We are not giving first COVID vaccines at this time but hope to resume first vaccines in the future.