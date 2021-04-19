Some North Alabama clinics seeing coronavirus cases rise, with testing and vaccinations decreasing

Some North Alabama clinics are seeing an increase of coronavirus cases and a decrease of demand for the vaccine and tests.

"As it's dropped down to the younger population, it seems like they're a little more concerned and hesitant, and it does concern me that the cases are going to continue to rise," said Nurse Practitioner, Hailey Armstrong.

Dr. Wayne Peters says a lot of younger people who are now eligible to get their coronavirus shot are concerned about the long-term effects of the vaccine, and it could be what's slowing down their vaccinations.

"I think the vaccines are good. You know, we don't know what it's going to be in 20 years, but I've had a lot of patients that got COVID and died. They didn't have 20 years to wait on it," said Dr. Peters.

The clinic is also seeing a slowdown in coronavirus testing.

"It's slowed down quite a bit, but we don't have near as many people with COVID symptoms as we did," said Dr. Peters.

Armstrong stressed the importance of getting the shot.

"We don't want this to spread any further than what it already has," said Armstrong.

Dr. Peters stressed his confidence in it.

"My 16-year-old granddaughter took the vaccine and I wouldn't let her have it if I were worried about it," said Dr. Peters.

