Some North Alabama Veterans Day parades making changes due to rain

This list will be updated as we hear from more locations

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Nov 10, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Rain is forecast to fall across North Alabama on Thursday, and that’s leading some cities to change their plans for Veterans Day parades.

This list will be updated as we hear from more locations:

FLORENCE: Mayor Andy Betterton has cancelled Thursday’s Veterans Day program due to the threat of rain.

HUNTSVILLE: The Veterans Day parade will begin at 10 a.m., an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

Get the most accurate information on Thurday’s rain chances from our WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network HERE, and be sure to watch WAAY 31 News for updates.

