Some North Alabama Veterans Day parades making changes due to rain

Rain is forecast to fall across North Alabama on Thursday, and that’s leading some cities to change their plans for Veterans Day parades.

This list will be updated as we hear from more locations:

FLORENCE: Mayor Andy Betterton has cancelled Thursday’s Veterans Day program due to the threat of rain.

HUNTSVILLE: The Veterans Day parade will begin at 10 a.m., an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

