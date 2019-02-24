Some Muscle Shoals residents are using boats to get home

The Tennessee Valley Authority told WAAY31 they are spilling 3.5 million gallons of water through Wilson Dam. Flood stage for the Tennessee River in Florence is 18ft, TVA said the river is currently at 28.99 and the river is expected to crest at 29.43 feet.

The rising river has swallowed up McFarland Park in Florence and caused a part of Highway 20 in front of McFarland Park to be shutdown all the way up to County Road 2 in Florence.

Across the river in Muscle Shoals residents on Roosevelt Avenue are using boats and large trucks to get to their homes. Roosevelt Avenue is impassible with waters 4 feet deep in some areas. Roosevelt Avenue just fell short of a mandatory evacuation.

Sunday, residents on Roosevelt Avenue took WAAY31 crews down their street in a large truck to show us the damage to their homes.

"It's come through my garage and through the front door it's about an inch maybe an inch and a half," said Zach Norris, as he described the damage to his Roosevelt Avenue home. "The carpet will probably have to come out."

Terry McGregor was trying to clean up his house with water still at his front step.

"I was hoping the water wouldn't actually make it inside my home but it did," said McGregor. "The water got up over the base boards so all the walls will have to come out and the flooring will have to come up."

No one we've spoken with on Roosevelt Avenue has flood insurance. With Governor Kay Ivey declaring a state of emergency, McGregor and his neighbors hope some help is on the way.

"If you are not in a flood-zone you usually don't have flood insurance, so I don't. This is gonna be my responsibility unless some kind of help is given," said McGregor.

Some folks who live on Roosevelt Avenue who can't physically stay in their homes told WAAY31 they are staying with family friends. The water level has gone down a little bit, but not enough for folks to get to their homes unless by boat or large trucks.