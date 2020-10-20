Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Some Madison County jury trials resume after being delayed by coronavirus

Tuesday marked the second day that some jury trials resumed since they were put on hold in March because of coronavirus.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 5:49 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

The Madison County Courthouse is closed after one of its busiest days in months.

Tuesday marked the second day that some jury trials resumed since they were put on hold in March because of coronavirus.

Madison County Presiding Judge Ruth Ann Hall said the courthouse is busier than it's been in nearly seven months. She said now that jury trials have started back up, their focus is to keep everyone safe as they begin to catch up on delayed cases.

"It's just the so many moving parts and trying to have so many courtrooms available for just one trial has been a little bit more complicated than we anticipated, but we were able to take care of it," she said.

Hall said Tuesday the courthouse was busy with early voters and jurors back in the building. She explained because of that, they're using different strategies to keep people spread out.

She explained potential jurors were sent a questionnaire with their summons to fill out online before showing up for court. She said they're already making adjustments to that process for the next group of jurors.

"It's difficult we had some jurors qualify online and were told to appear and they didn't and so that threw us into a little bit of a delay," she said.

Hall said very few courtrooms are big enough to accommodate a socially distanced jury and members of the public, so they've had to set up alternative courtrooms to stream what's going on live, that way anyone who wants to see the case has access to it.

"We've had to provide virtual access to family members, investigators and the media so that sometimes folks can't be in the courtroom because of our requirements, but we are making it available through attendance in another courtroom virtually," she said.

Now, additional Plexiglas barriers were installed in all the courtrooms and everyone is asked to sanitize their hands before entering a courtroom.

Not all jury trial cases started this week, and capital murder trials were postponed until 2021.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 153016

Reported Deaths: 2633
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson22400372
Mobile14282314
Tuscaloosa9983132
Montgomery9691196
Madison899992
Shelby703560
Lee643966
Baldwin637567
Marshall426748
Calhoun410259
Etowah402049
Morgan394532
Houston363132
DeKalb316727
Elmore309552
St. Clair279742
Limestone269227
Walker268092
Talladega255034
Cullman225823
Lauderdale206340
Autauga199928
Franklin199131
Jackson199114
Colbert190627
Russell19023
Dallas185227
Blount183823
Chilton180531
Escambia170928
Covington164729
Coffee16409
Dale162551
Pike130212
Chambers127343
Tallapoosa127286
Clarke126716
Marion104229
Butler99840
Barbour9819
Marengo96721
Winston89913
Geneva8337
Pickens80317
Randolph79514
Lawrence79230
Bibb78913
Hale74529
Cherokee71514
Clay70712
Lowndes69927
Bullock63517
Henry6316
Monroe6279
Washington62112
Crenshaw59030
Perry5796
Wilcox55712
Conecuh55413
Fayette54712
Macon52919
Cleburne5247
Sumter46421
Lamar4575
Choctaw38612
Greene33316
Coosa1963
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 232061

Reported Deaths: 2922
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby34370552
Davidson29801325
Knox1183387
Hamilton11097102
Rutherford11031106
Williamson661848
Sumner5636107
Wilson440253
Putnam411053
Montgomery385751
Out of TN379435
Unassigned37653
Madison361378
Bradley340821
Sullivan318844
Sevier314920
Blount310231
Washington308043
Maury307435
Robertson248539
Hamblen232743
Tipton219222
Gibson205437
Dyer202326
Hardeman178732
Coffee176020
Trousdale17407
Obion163617
Bedford159020
Dickson156218
Wayne15607
Greene155650
Anderson155513
Loudon154010
Fayette152022
McMinn150832
Cumberland148924
Lawrence146217
Jefferson145818
Weakley143425
Carter141532
Henderson135425
Monroe134823
Warren13399
Hardin131319
Lauderdale130818
Macon125724
Franklin121115
Haywood119025
Roane11857
Overton111211
Johnson11046
Hawkins109923
Carroll109324
McNairy108825
White107614
Marshall10528
Rhea104816
Cheatham96911
Lake9683
Smith93313
Bledsoe9244
Cocke92212
Giles89234
Campbell8647
Fentress8497
Lincoln8012
Crockett76620
Henry74110
Hickman73913
Chester71214
Marion6999
DeKalb67216
Decatur62511
Grainger5314
Grundy5168
Claiborne4956
Union4932
Polk46913
Jackson4165
Humphreys4094
Morgan4086
Houston38914
Benton3879
Cannon3862
Unicoi3641
Clay36312
Lewis3502
Sequatchie3294
Scott3244
Stewart3087
Meigs2944
Moore2452
Pickett2445
Perry2041
Van Buren1911
Hancock1123

Most Popular Stories

Community Events