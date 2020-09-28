Some Madison City students back in class for the first time this year

Some Madison City Schools high school students will be back in class for the first time this year.

The district is taking a phased approach to bringing students back on campus.

Students at James Clemens High School will be allowed back in the classroom on Monday. They're starting with an alternating schedule. Students are in-person two days a week and virtual on other days.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is ready to track storms and keep your family safe. See it in action HERE and learn more about it HERE

The in-person start date was pushed back for Bob Jones High School. Students there won't be back in the classroom until Oct. 12. The school currently has 22 cases among students and staff. It has 21 employees and 23 students in quarantine. The district said because of the high number of staff members out, they needed to push back the return to in-person learning.

Monday marks the first day members of the Bob Jones football team are out of quarantine. Dozens of students had to isolate after nine positive cases on the team.