Some Lauderdale County schools dismissing early for Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner's funeral

Four schools in the Lauderdale County School System are dismissing early today due to the traffic logistics of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner’s funeral.
These schools will dismiss at 1:45 p.m. today:
- Brooks Elementary
- Brooks High School (Pep rally at 1:15 p.m.)
- Wilson School
- Underwood Elementary
In the Florence City Schools system, Forest Hills Elementary will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. There will be no after-school activities at the school.
WAAY 31 will carry Risner's funeral live on television and on WAAYTV.com