Some Huntsville churches starting services Wednesday, others holding off

The governor's revised order allows for church services in person again.

Posted: May 12, 2020 9:39 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Coronavirus restrictions in place the last several weeks have limited church services to mostly virtual affairs. 

However, under the revised health order, that is changing and in person services are taking place after a two-month hiatus.

Father Joseph Lubrano with St. Joseph Catholic Church said they had to begin taping services to post online.

He said it is has been difficult for his church members. Several of them he said rely on the church for support.

"I think aside from the Mass itself, there's a longing to come to community because our parish is very much a family," Lubrano said.

Starting Wednesday, his church will be filled once again, with new procedures in place. 

He said all the books have been removed from pews, and every family will be asked to sit six feet apart. 

"Thinking about that, our masses are full," Lubrano said. "So, i've added two more masses for the weekend."

Over at Morningside Baptist Church, Pastor Marty Jordan is still working to find the right time to bring everyone back together.

"Well certainly it doesn't feel right not to meet if we can," Jordan said. "But, with speaking with my deacons, and the leaders of the church, we decided we weren't quite ready, we wanted to be careful and make sure we had every measure in place that's reasonable."

He said this Sunday, he will discuss with fellow church leaders on when to resume services.

"It's hard when we're not together, but its also shown us that the church is not this building, the church is not this organization, its the family of faith that we're apart of," Jordan said.

For now, they will continue live streaming. He said more people are watching and he is hopeful when in person services do start again, those new viewers will start coming.

"So there's a whole lot more people hearing the message now than before this all started," Jordan said.

Right now, the health order does not have a limit on how many people can be at a service, just that social distancing practices must be used.

