Some Huntsville City Schools seniors can graduate early

Huntsville City Schools is giving high school seniors who have fulfilled their requirements the option to graduate early.
High school seniors on track to graduate in the spring of 2020 and who are considered in good standing for meeting the requirements can be declared as “graduated” prior to the end of the school year.
The district says it is providing seniors with two options, to continue coursework through the final nine weeks of the school year or to use their existing class average as a final grade.
The students must be up to date on their assignments and have a passing grade in the class, according to Huntsville City Schools.
