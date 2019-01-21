A one-cent sales tax is about to take effect in Florence. This afternoon, people tell WAAY31 they're not happy about how it went down.

The tax is expected to generate $9 to $9.5 million a year. The city says it will use the money to give a pay raise to firefighters and police, but they only need $1.4 million to do that.

Some Florence citizens told WAAY31 they felt blind sided by the city council's vote and said there wasn't enough warning or public discussion on the sales tax increase. City officials said they are sticking to their belief that the sales tax was much needed.

Florence resident, Barry Morris, spoke at Tuesday nights city council meeting and asked members to wait before voting on the sales tax increase.

"To vote on such an issue of such importance without informing their constituents on the need for such an increase," said Morris.

Morris said he and others felt uninformed on city councils plan to vote on a one cent sales tax increase.

"They used the importance of insuring that our firemen and policemen are well compensated to pass a sales tax that's multi millions of dollars more than is necessary to compensate these brave men and women in the police force and fire department," said Morris.

Florence Mayor Steve Holt said the last time the city raised the sales tax was in 1995 and the city needed an increase.

"I wish we could have done none but the reality is in Alabama the choice you have are sales taxes for cities and we had to face that. We've put it off and put it off," said Holt.

Holt said the rest of the money raised by the sales tax is needed throughout the city for renovations to buildings.

"We've got 1200 plus acres of parks. We've got a city hall that was built in 1958. We've got a parking deck that's 40 years old. We've got a lot of projects to look at and a half cent would not do it or we would have done that," said Holt. "We need at least a million dollars a year in paving and resurfacing and anybody in any district could drive and see the needs we have there that we've postponed or just plain couldn't do."

It will ultimately be up to the city council to decided where the extra revenue will go. Holt said for those who feel blindsided by the vote they post the city council agenda online so people can find out what they will be voting on.

The sales tax increase will take effect in march or the first of April.