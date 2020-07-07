Decatur business lets customers use own judgement on masks

Some Decatur businesses are already requiring face coverings, despite the fact that the city hasn’t passed an ordinance yet.

On Bank St., where medical offices, interior stores and even the local Wells Fargo have signs requiring customers to wear masks, one business owner said she feels masks are an infringement of freedom.

"I'm really not for the mask ordinance,” Tammy Eddy, owner of Tammy Eddy Antiques and Interiors, said. “I feel like I live in a free country."

Eddy doesn’t require masks in her store but told WAAY 31 she respects others' freedom to wear them. She also said she will follow orders if an ordinance is passed.

"Because I know that the bible teaches us to obey the laws of the land,” she said. “So, if they say for us to wear it, they will not have to check up on us -- we will wear it, but we hope that common sense will prevail."

Eddy says she's not sure if the proposed ordinance would hurt foot traffic - but noted that business is currently better than ever.

"We have found that we have had the best six months that we have had in over 31 years of business. And so I feel like we'll be okay."

Although she isn't in favor of the ordinance, Eddy says she has local officials in her prayers.

"I would not want to be in their position. It's a hard position to decide on these matters."

WAAY 31 reached out to several Decatur businesses that are currently requiring masks, all declined to comment, saying the topic has become too controversial.