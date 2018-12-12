Some CBD oil may soon be legal in AL

Congress has approved legislation that would, in part, legalize some CBD oil in Alabama.

"I'm very thankful for Alabama to do something like this," CBD oil user Whitney Walker said.

Walker told WAAY 31 she has been using CBD oil for more than a year at the recommendation of her doctor who concentrates on natural healing methods.

"It actually took away some back pain and then helped with migraines," Walker said.

She said she only uses a few drops as a pain treatment.

"It doesn't have the other part in it, the THC, that you're not allowed to have," Walker said.

Wednesday the United States House of Representatives passed the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said it's expected to be signed into law by President Trump, and once it is CBD oil made from industrial hemp that has a THC concentration of no more than .3% can be legally produced, sold, and possessed in Alabama.

"On one hand it will be great because of the accessibility, on the other hand making sure you're getting the right kind," Walker said.

The new federal law won't stop state lawmakers from making laws to restrict or regulate industrial hemp production, but Walker said she hopes it will be an option for more people looking for a more natural approach to wellness.

"You want to do natural, holistic, as much as you can. This is helpful, and yes you want to choose that route," Walker said.

Marshall said prescription drugs and other consumables containing CBD oil will continue to be regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The state's past guidance still applies to CBD oil made from marijuana or from hemp with a THC concentration higher than .3%.

