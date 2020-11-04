Some Arab City students switching to hybrid schedule Thursday

Students in grades 7th-12th at Arab High School will switch to hybrid learning starting Thursday because of coronavirus.

"We don't want to do this. We want to be in traditional learning all day every day but when we see something like this it's our responsibility to protect our students and protect our facility and staff," said Superintendent Johnny Berry

Berry said right now the district has 11 positive coronavirus cases and 145 people in quarantine.

"And that number is growing as we speak," said Berry.

The bulk of those cases are associated with the high school. Students grades 7th-12th are separated into 2 groups.

"I think they feel more at ease now than they did earlier this year because we've gone through it one time before," said Arab High School Principal John Ingram.

Ingram said teachers and staff are ready for the hybrid schedule.

"Our teachers are what make this work and make it effective. They've done an outstanding job. They've been receptive, they understand why," said Ingram.

The blended schedule is set to be in place until after Thanksgiving break. Pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students will keep going to in-person class five days a week. More details on the plan HERE.