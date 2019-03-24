Some Alabamians want an AL state lottery, are the odds in their favor?

The Powerball is making its way closer to a billion dollars. This comes after there was no winner in last night's drawing. The jackpot is up to 750 million.

"Part of its fun, part of it's you never know"

Tom Willis and Lanelle Miller head to Ardmore, Tennessee every 5 weeks to test their luck with lottery games.

"Why should we come to Tennessee when we could have it in Alabama?" asked Miller.

Miller told me its about time Alabama follows suit with its border states.

"People will come up here and buy the tickets here and the revenue will go to Tennessee and other states instead of Alabama, and Alabama could use it," said Willis.

The vote for an Alabama lottery could be making its way to voting booths in October of 2020. First, the bill has to pass the legislature. Where the money goes will be a huge factor when it comes to making that happen.

"It would benefit schools, roads, everything," predicted Miller.

The last time a lottery bill got close to passing the legislature was in 2016. The odds were not in the bill's favor, partly because there was disagreement on where the money should go. The bill testing its luck this time around would mandate half the money go to education and half go to the general fund. Senator Jim McClendon said the lottery could potentially bring in 250 million dollars a year to the state.

According to the Tennessee lottery, it has raised more than 4.8 billion for education programs since 2004. The next drawing for the Powerball will be this Wednesday.