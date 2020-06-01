Some Alabama high school athletic activities can start Monday

High school athletes in Alabama can participate in group activities starting Monday.

The Morgan County athletic director, Lee Willis, told WAAY 31 the first step is education and learning the guidelines from the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

Here are some of those guidelines:

- Coaches, student-athletes and staff will be screened daily for the virus.

- Six feet of distance should be enforced whenever possible. If not, a face covering must be worn.

- Hand washing is required and equipment should be wiped down before and after use.

Right now, activities allowed include team workouts, but competitions can't begin until June 15 at the earliest.