Some Alabama county sheriff's refusing to take parole violators

The director overseeing the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles says local law enforcement, at times, is refusing to arrest and hold parole violators, leaving them walking the streets freely.

Cam Ward was appointed to the Bureau in 2020 and is making it a priority to strengthen relationships with local law enforcement in order to keep this practice from happening in the future.

“We’ve had people who are on parole where we have had to move to revoke their parole because they commit a new crime and you’re supposed to go back into prison, but on many occasions, we’ve had county sheriffs say I’m sorry they’re revoked but we’re not taking this person from you,” Ward told WAAY 31 Wednesday. “So, this person remains out free even though they’ve committed a new crime.”

Currently, the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is managing more than 40,000 people statewide. They are people who are out of prison but not fully free. And it’s during this time on parole when Ward is also putting a renewed focus on lowering the state’s recidivism rate which currently stands at 30 percent.

“If you compare that to other states, we are right slap in the middle, so it’s not the worst we can always do better, and that is where my agency comes in,” Ward added. “How do we better, get that number lower? Once you’re out, making sure you’re getting what you need so you don’t commit a crime and hurt somebody again,” he said.

Ward suggests added mental health and drug rehabilitation programming for parolees as a solution.