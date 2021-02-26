Some Alabama American Family Care locations offering coronavirus vaccinations

As North Alabama health departments start taking appointments again for first-dose coronavirus shots, one health care provider is taking it a step further, offering vaccines to people 65 years old and up.

American Family Care (AFC) has locations throughout Alabama. No AFC locations in North Alabama are offering the shot. The closest one to Huntsville is their location in Meadowbrooke.

At seven of their locations, American Family Care representatives say they are offering vaccines to everyone in the 1B category, plus 65 and older. The 65 and older group is in 1C.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) says that Alabama is still in phase 1B with the sub-group of age 65 and above.

"Regarding the availability in the North AL area, we do not know if/when we will be given doses at any of our clinics in this area. Allocation and distribution is determined by the Alabama Department of Public Health and we are strictly adhering to their guidelines," said a representative for American Family Care.

