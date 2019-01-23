Clear
Rainy At Times & Windy

Showers will continue to develop across the Valley this morning.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 3:47 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

Showers will continue to develop across the Valley this morning with heavier rain expected this afternoon and through the early evening. The showers should come to an end around midnight tonight. We may see a few snowflakes at the tail end but don't get too excited to see much. 

Colder weather returns for the rest of the week with highs in the 30s and 40s. We remain dry through the weekend. We are tracking another system for early next week that could bring in a mix of rain and snow. 

Our perpetual cold pattern doesn't look to lift any time soon. 

