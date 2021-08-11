Somber first day of school as community mourns death of murder-suicide victim

A somber first day of school at Athens Intermediate School. Counselors were ready to support students as they mourn the death of 10-year-old Tate Buening. He was shot and killed by his father in a murder suicide Friday.

"That desk will be empty. He will not get a 'It's my first day of 5th grade' picture," April Yarbrough said.

Tate Buening Tate Buening

Other members of the community are also feeling that same pain.

"I just can't explain the feeling that I have. Like God! My heart! It hurts so bad for her," April said.

She was on the same high school softball team as Tate's mother, Kayla White. She distinctly remembers singing "Lean on Me" together on bus rides. Now, she along with other teammates are doing what they can to support Kayla during this difficult time.

"To know that you are still as important today as you were all those years ago, that has to give her a sense of comfort," April explained.

April says Tate was the spitting image of her mother.

"He's just like his mom. Looks just like her! Acts just like her! She was goofy! She was full of light! If you needed a pickup, she was going to do that, and that kid possessed all of that," April said.

She says that's why it hurts just a bit more.

"You know the type of person he would have grown up to be. He would have been like his mother. He would have been full of life, a positive human being on this Earth, and he would have been a fighter like his mom. I think that cuts a little bit deeper," April explained.

April says it will take a while to heal but believes they can keep Tate's memory alive together.

"We're not going to let his name be forgotten. It will not be forgotten," April said.

There will be a vigil at the Pam Robinson Field at the Alexander Sportsplex Friday at 6:30 p.m.

They will be selling T-shirts. The money will be partly donated to the family's Go Fund Me. It will also help set up a softball scholarship in honor of Tate.

"It's just our community's way of showing that 'Hey! We love you; we support you; we are going to be there every step of the way," April said.

April says they are also working to put up a paw in the dug outs. Athletes will be encouraged to touch the paw during games, and they plan to call it Tate's Tap.

A celebration of life and lantern release will be held after Tate's funeral on Saturday. It will be at 7 pm at Legacy Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory in Madison.

The principal of Athens Intermediate School says teachers and students will be sending letters, pictures and stories for the lantern release.