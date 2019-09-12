Soldiers return home to Huntsville from deployment

More than 100 Army reserve soldiers are back home after being deployed in the Middle East for almost a year.

Two flights landed Thursday afternoon, but families were at the Huntsville International Airport hours before the planes hit the ground.

Some came in matching t-shirts so their special soldier would be able to spot them as soon as they stepped off the plane.

The 375th Engineer Company deployed in November of 2018 to help improve infrastructure in the Middle East, so family members couldn't wait for that moment to finally embrace their loved ones.

“With three children alone, it has been difficult, but we’ve been through it. It’s just part of the life," Jackay Medley, a military wife, said.

“This is our third deployment and this has been the hardest one out of all three of them, but we’re excited this is his last one. He’s retiring after this," Elizabeth Speegle said.

The soldiers couldn't wait either.

“I couldn’t believe the moment's finally here. It’s been a long time coming, and it’s very exciting," Sergeant Matthew Demison said.

The families said they'll take in every moment of having their loved ones back and being able to spend time together again.