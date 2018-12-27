Clear
Soldiers from Huntsville met President Trump and the First Lady in Iraq

The pair met with service members on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid a visit to the troops in Iraq. Some soldiers from the 375th Engineer Company, which is stationed in Huntsville, got to meet them. 

The Associated Press reported that while the president has made the decision to pull armed forces from Syria, he doesn't have any plans to remove them from Iraq.

