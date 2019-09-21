Soldier returns to Guntersville to find personal belongings stolen

A soldier who's spent his career serving his country, is making a plea to get his belongings back.

While on deployment, he stored his life's belongings at a facility off Highway 431 in Guntersville.

When he got back, it was virtually empty.

WAAY-31 tells us what bothers him the most.

Master Sergeant Matthew Causey told us everything he owned of value, was stored here.

That includes his bronze stars for serving in Afghanistan and Iraq, and his entire life's work between the Alabama National Guard and the Madison County Sheriff's office.

"Shocking and it's heartbreaking when you realize that you've lost your entire lifetime in those boxes to a thief," said Master Sergeant Matthew Causey.

Master Sgt. Matthew Causey served 18 months in Germany, with the Alabama National Guard.

When he came back home ​September 3rd to prepare for a residential move, the manager of the self storage building where he stored his property told him there had been an issue.

Causey told WAAY-31 his unit contained about $5,000,000 of stuff...but also items you can't place a value on, like his military medals, and personal information.

"People start, they don't care these days and my children's information are in there," he said.

But that's not all...

He also stored away some ammo and gun holsters since he's also a Madison County Sheriff's deputy.

One of his fears is someone using it for the wrong reasons.

"You don't want any of your brothers or sisters to get shot with your ammo, yeah absolutely that's a fear," he said.

Guntersville Police believe between August 30th and the 31st someone went through the back of the building and cut a hole through the fence.

It was away from cameras and overnight so no one would see.

Causey told WAAY-31 he doesn't want any trouble, he just wants his stuff back.

"Just contact me on Facebook, drop my stuff off with the police department, no questions asked I don't care. I just want my life back," he said.

Now, there are cameras around the front of this building, but none in the back where the thieves went through the fence.

Guntersville Police told us six units were stolen from.

They don't have any information about who the thieves are.